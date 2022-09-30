Top Stories

PharmaMar to liquidate its susidiary Genómica; losses equivalent to -3.5% of NAP

TOPICS:
PharmaMar - SousaPharmaMar to liquidate Genómica

Posted By: The Corner 30th September 2022

Bankinter | PharmaMar has abandoned Genómica, which will be liquidated. Its fully-owned subsidiary’s main business is molecular diagnostics, mainly via the development and commercialisation of detection kits. In 2021, this affiliate clocked up sales of 5.2 million euros (2.2% of the total), NAP of -3.2 million (vs +92.9 million for the group) and free cash flow of -3.2 million (+44.1 million euros for the group).

Bankinter analyst team’s view:

Positive news. The development and later sale of Covid-19 detection kits served as a lifeline for this business. However, once the pandemic was over, there was a contraction in activity. The sale of detection kits fell 61% in 2021 to levels which were below those at the start of the pandemic. 

Genómica’s losses are equivalent to -3.5% of group NAP. To make this business profitable in an environment of decreasing prices and margins, the investments required would be high. This subsidiary’s assets are 2.9 million euros (0.8% of the total), the impact of a possible deterioration will be moderate and, foreseeably, offset in valuation terms with the improvement in free cash flow. We are revising our Target Price (previously 74 euros/share) and maintain our recommendation unchanged at Neutral.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.