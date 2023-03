Norbolsa : Both countries reached an agreement yesterday to share the cost overruns in the construction of the Bay of Biscay electricity connection line, finally reaching €2.85 billion.

In 2017, the cost was estimated at €1.75 billion, but has now risen to the figure indicated above. At that time, it was also agreed that Spain would pay 62.5% of this amount, while France would pay the remaining 37.5%. This distribution scheme will prevail in the new agreement.