Self-Employed Workers Association warns of loss of 17,300 self-employed workers and 10,000 companies up to February

Lorenzo Amor, president of the Spanish association of self-employed workers (ATA) has warned that the situation of the business fabric is “very complicated”, as cost increases “are weighing down business activity and damaging many companies and the self-employed”. “We ask the Government, in the face of this increase in energy, production, financial, mortgage, labour and tax costs, to help the business sector and not to put stones in its path”, said Amor, who urged the government to “alleviate” the tax burden on the self-employed.

“We are not talking about reducing taxes, we are talking about reducing the withholdings that are being charged to the self-employed, the 15% withholding on gross invoices, or the payments on account in the Corporate Tax”, said the president of ATA, who warned that if the Government does not help the self-employed fiscally to give them liquidity, “the destruction of the self-employed and the business fabric will continue in the coming months”.