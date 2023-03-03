TCI, with 6.4% of Ferrovial’s capital, defends change of HQ and says it can help correct large share price discount

Link Securities | Ferrovial (FER) has set out the rules for carrying out the move of its headquarters to Amsterdam, Expansión newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company will compensate shareholders opposed to the move with €26 per share, the average price of the last three months.

In relation to this same issue, the newspaper Expansión reports on Thursday that the largest foreign investor in FER, The Children’s Investment (TCI), which currently holds 6.4% of the capital, has come out in defence of Ferrovial’s initiative to move its headquarters from Spain to the Netherlands and go public in Amsterdam and Wall Street, understanding that it could help to correct the large discount at which the company is currently trading. According to the UK fund, a New York listing will unlock the value of the company’s US assets. TCI also said it does not believe that the tax issue has influenced the Ferrovial board’s decision, as the move has a cost of €20 million.