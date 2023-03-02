Number of unemployed in Spain increases by +2,618 people in February

Bankinter : The number of unemployed increased in February by +2,618 persons (after +70,750 in January). It stands at 2.91 million (+0.1% month-on-month and -6.4% year-on-year). The seasonally adjusted number of registered workers increased to 20.38 million (+0.4% month-on-month and +2.2% year-on-year).

Analysis:

The number of unemployed increased slightly in February, for the second consecutive month. The average for the last 10 years in February is +21.2 thousand workers. The implied unemployment rate would remain at around 12.5% (vs 12.87% in the 4Q 2022 labour force survey).