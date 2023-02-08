Top Stories

Repsol continues to accelerate growth of self-consumption business through Solmatch

TOPICS:
repsolatardecer

Posted By: The Corner 8th February 2023

Renta 4| Repsol (REP), through Solmatch, has more than 350 installations in Spain. Solmatch is a sustainable energy service focused on distributed or decentralised generation in Spain that was launched by the company in 2020.

Repsol has agreements to develop solar communities (collective self-consumption). One of these agreements is with the Lasalle Schools, where the entities have committed to developing a total of 29 self-consumption parks in different schools located in nine autonomous communities and which could benefit more than 3,600 households.

Assessment: Neutral impact. Repsol continues to accelerate the growth of the self-consumption business through its Solmatch business launched in 2020. Although it is currently encountering a series of bureaucratic problems from the authorities when it comes to legalising the installations, accumulating delays of between 6 and 12 months to get the connection point approved, reviewed and accepted.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.