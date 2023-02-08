Repsol continues to accelerate growth of self-consumption business through Solmatch

Renta 4| Repsol (REP), through Solmatch, has more than 350 installations in Spain. Solmatch is a sustainable energy service focused on distributed or decentralised generation in Spain that was launched by the company in 2020.

Repsol has agreements to develop solar communities (collective self-consumption). One of these agreements is with the Lasalle Schools, where the entities have committed to developing a total of 29 self-consumption parks in different schools located in nine autonomous communities and which could benefit more than 3,600 households.

Assessment: Neutral impact. Repsol continues to accelerate the growth of the self-consumption business through its Solmatch business launched in 2020. Although it is currently encountering a series of bureaucratic problems from the authorities when it comes to legalising the installations, accumulating delays of between 6 and 12 months to get the connection point approved, reviewed and accepted.