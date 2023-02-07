Top Stories

German industrial production falls by -3.9% year-on-year in December vs. -1.6% estimate and -0.5% previously

TOPICS:
germany factory workers

Posted By: The Corner 7th February 2023

Banca March : There was a mixed bias in the German activity data released yesterday. On the one hand, factory orders grew by 3.2% month-on-month in December, accelerating the growth trend -the highest recorded by the indicator in thirteen months- and beating forecasts. The series is down, however, on a year-on-year basis (-10.1%), reflecting lower activity after the start of the war. In contrast, this morning we have learned about the fall in industrial production (-3.1% month-on-month), also in December, which in year-on-year terms means a drop of 3.9% compared to the -1.6% estimated and -0.5% previously. Looking ahead to the current year, the German government is now somewhat more optimistic and believes that the continent’s largest economy will be able to close 2023 with a slight advance.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.