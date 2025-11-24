Repsol manages to avoid paying Treasury claim of over €100 million

Link Securities | The energy company has succeeded in getting the National Court to uphold part of its arguments, which has allowed it to avoid paying a large part of a claim of more than €100 million from the Treasury, according to legal sources close to the case, as reported today by the newspaper Cinco Días. Specifically, Repsol opposed a ruling by the Central Economic Administrative Court (TEAC), which dismissed another previous claim for corporate tax paid by the oil company between 2010 and 2013.