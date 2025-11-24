Top Stories

Repsol manages to avoid paying Treasury claim of over €100 million

TOPICS:
Repsol

Posted By: The Corner 24th November 2025

Link Securities | The energy company has succeeded in getting the National Court to uphold part of its arguments, which has allowed it to avoid paying a large part of a claim of more than €100 million from the Treasury, according to legal sources close to the case, as reported today by the newspaper Cinco Días. Specifically, Repsol opposed a ruling by the Central Economic Administrative Court (TEAC), which dismissed another previous claim for corporate tax paid by the oil company between 2010 and 2013.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.