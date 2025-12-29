Repsol reaches 1,500 stations with 100% renewable Nexa Diesel in Spain and Portugal

CdM | Repsol (REP) has reached a new milestone in its transport decarbonisation strategy, with 1,500 service stations supplying 100% renewable Nexa Diesel in Spain and Portugal. Specifically, 1,429 are located in Spain and 71 in Portugal, thus meeting the target set in the updated 2024-2027 strategic plan.

With this advance, Repsol has positioned itself as the most important network in Europe for 100% renewable fuels. So far this year, the company has sold more than 210 million litres of this type of fuel. Currently, more than 40% of its service station network offers renewable fuel, which, according to the company, demonstrates that the decarbonisation of transport using renewable liquid fuels is viable in combustion engines, which represent 97% of the vehicle fleet in Spain and Europe and 87% of sales in Spain so far this year.

Repsol stresses that, in order to achieve the climate targets set by Spain and Europe, it is essential to recognise the contribution of 100% renewable fuels to reducing CO2 emissions from combustion engines.