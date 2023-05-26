Talgo to make the first Talgo Avril units available to Renfe in November

Link Securities| Talgo (TLGO) will make the first units of the Talgo Avril very high-speed train available to Renfe in November. According to a statement by the company on Tuesday, they will be ready to go into commercial operation. In this sense, Talgo has indicated that the November date will be reached “provided that the other actors involved in this process comply with the deadlines they have provided Talgo with to achieve this goal and under which Talgo proposes this date”. The entry into service of the 30 very high-speed trains that make up Renfe’s 106 series will be staggered.

Talgo explains that this is due to the “complex” homologation process in the case of any train, but in the case of new technologies such as those fitted on the Talgo Avril trains, this process is even more of a challenge for all the actors involved. The company points out in this sense that this is a completely new train technically, and is capable of running at 360 kph on any gauge, a fact that is unprecedented in the world, which means that its certification is necessarily especially exhaustive.