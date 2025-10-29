Técnicas Reunidas selected by RWE to develop 850-MW hydrogen-compatible combined cycle gas plant

Link Securities | Técnicas Reunidas (TRE) has been selected, together with General ElectricVernova, by German energy company RWE to develop a hydrogen-compatible combined cycle gas (CGT) plant with a capacity of around 850 megawatts (MW) in Voerde, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to information provided by the company to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). The plant will be able to use 50% natural gas and 50% hydrogen when it comes online, which is planned for 2030, and exclusively hydrogen thereafter.

This facility is part of RWE’s ongoing effort to install generation units of this type in some of its existing plants with the aim of contributing to the German government’s plan to complete the decommissioning of all coal-fired power plants by 2030, TRE said in a statement. The company has also indicated that this CGT is of the same type and capacity as the one RWE plans for its Weisweiler and Gersteinwerk power plants, projects for which a consortium in which TRE also participates was selected in July 2023 and June 2024, respectively. According to recently presented plans for the development of hydrogen infrastructure in Germany, the Voerde plant will be located near a hydrogen transport pipeline to be built in the future.