Telcos competition eases: Vodafone, MásMóvil, the MVNOs record positive portability balances; Orange, Movistar negative

Telefonica: MovistarSpain telcos competition eases in July

Posted By: The Corner 1st October 2022

Norbolsa | The Spanish telco operators eased competition in July, after registering declines of 13% in mobile portability and 23% in fixed, compared with a year earlier. Vodafone, MásMóvil and the MVNOs recorded net positive portability balances, while Orange and Movistar registered negative balances. 

In this respect, the commercial pressure seems to be decreasing given that, after the declines in prices in the last few months, there is not a lot of margin left for further cuts. In any event, we will have to wait for the figures from August and September to see if the above-mentioned downward trend is maintained. The telcos usually take advantage of the end of summer to launch new commercial offers.

