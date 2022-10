Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The chairman of Caixabank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, flagged on Thursday that the financial sector must obtain a level of profitability which is higher than the cost of capital, a challenge with which the normalisation of interest rates will help. That said, he believes this hike “will not be sufficient” to achieve this. So the banking sector will have to redouble the transformation efforts made during the last few years.