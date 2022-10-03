Top Stories

BP Wants To Sell Ownership Of Its 750 Spanish Petrol Stations

TOPICS:
BP

Posted By: The Corner 3rd October 2022

The oil company’s idea is to maintain the operation of its service stations and monetise these facilities through a long-term agreement with an investor who would become their lessor, according to several financial sources consulted by La Información.

The group chaired in Spain by Andrés Guevara de la Vega has consolidated a network of around 750 petrol stations throughout the country. Since its arrival in Spain in 1954, the company has become the third largest operator of supply points in the country.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.