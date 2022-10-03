BP Wants To Sell Ownership Of Its 750 Spanish Petrol Stations

The oil company’s idea is to maintain the operation of its service stations and monetise these facilities through a long-term agreement with an investor who would become their lessor, according to several financial sources consulted by La Información.

The group chaired in Spain by Andrés Guevara de la Vega has consolidated a network of around 750 petrol stations throughout the country. Since its arrival in Spain in 1954, the company has become the third largest operator of supply points in the country.