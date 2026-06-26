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Banco Santander begins negotiations on early retirement scheme that could affect up to 3,000 employees

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Posted By: The Corner 26th June 2026

Reported by Link Securities

Banco Santander (SAN) began negotiations on Tuesday with trade unions over an early retirement scheme in Spain that would establish a collective framework with standardised conditions for all departures, according to a report in the newspaper *Expansión* on Wednesday.

This is the first early retirement scheme launched by the bank in more than 20 years, excluding agreements included in redundancy plans (ERE) such as that of Banco Popular. Until now, Banco Santander has negotiated early retirement arrangements on an individual basis with those concerned.

The newspaper notes that the scheme, which is being rolled out at a time when Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making inroads, could affect between 2,000 and 3,000 employees in Spain, and that the age limit could be set at 57 or 58, with a three-year enrolment period. Currently, 25 per cent of Banco Santander’s entire workforce in Spain is over 55 years old.

In light of this news, Norbolsa’s analysis team notes in its daily report that the sector is seeking to improve efficiency and adapt its structures, whilst expectations are growing that AI will reduce some traditional jobs and increase demand for tech-related roles.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.