Cox makes headway in Guatemala with new $126 million energy project

Consejeros Editorial Team

Cox has been awarded a new battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Guatemala worth $126 million, strengthening its presence in one of the markets with the greatest potential for the development of sustainable energy infrastructure in Central America.

The company has explained that the project will have 76 MW of generation capacity and 27 MW of allocated power, secured under a long-term public tender for electricity supply in Guatemala. The contract will run for 15 years and has an awarded unit price of $88.66 per MW.

The award represents approximately contracted revenue of $126.5 million over the first 15 years of operation. Added to this is the potential to sell surplus energy on the wholesale market, estimated at 42.6 GWh per year, which could generate around an additional $70 million over the project’s lifetime.

The facility will produce approximately 113.3 GWh of energy per year and, once the contract period has ended, will have an estimated useful life of a further 15 years, extending its capacity to generate long-term value.

The project will help to enhance the flexibility and reliability of Guatemala’s electricity system by storing energy for release at times of peak demand. This capacity will optimise the integration of renewable generation, improve grid stability and promote a more efficient use of the country’s electricity infrastructure.

This new contract follows on from the project Cox previously secured in the PEG4 tender, consisting of two solar power plants currently under development in the Zacapa and Chiquimulilla regions. Construction has already begun on these plants, and the company has secured financing for them through CIFI, a leading investment platform for sustainable, high-impact infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The project has an installed capacity of 130 MWp and is scheduled to come on stream in the first quarter of 2027, further strengthening the company’s portfolio of energy assets in Guatemala.