Faes Farma board approves departure of two ‘long-standing’ shareholders, Fernández de Valderrama and Basagoiti families

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team
On Thursday, Faes Farma’s shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of its board of directors following the changes in shareholding over the past year, which have resulted in the departure of two families with long-standing ties to the company: the Basagoiti and Fernández de Valderrama families.
Specifically, Carmen Basagoiti and Gonzalo Fernández de Valderrama have left the board; they have been replaced by Jacobo Llanza, representing the Alantra fund (which holds 9.5 per cent of the shares), and by Ángel Agudo, representing Asúa, the family office of the Álava-based businessman who is the main shareholder of Cvne, holding 7.05 per cent of the shares.
At the Company’s Annual General Meeting, validly held on second call, all the proposals of the Board of Directors set out under the various items on the Agenda were approved:
- Approval of the annual accounts, the individual and consolidated management reports, as well as the non-financial information statement and sustainability information for the financial year 2025.
- Re-election of three independent directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of two shareholder-appointed directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:
Chairman: Mr Mariano Ucar Angulo
Executive Director: Mr Eduardo Recoder de la Cuadra
Members:
Mr Iñigo Zavala Ortiz de la Torre
Ms Belén Amatriaín Corbi
Ms Mª Eugenia Zugaza Salazar
Ms Nuria Pascual Lapeña
Mr Enrique Linares Plaza
Ms Beatriz Faro Morales
Mr Jacobo Llanza Figueroa
Mr Angel Agudo Valenciano
Non-director Secretary: Mr Francisco Pérez-Crespo Payá.
Meanwhile, the Board’s Committees and the coordinating director remain unchanged.
- Consultative vote on the annual report on directors’ remuneration for the 2025 financial year.
- Approval of the amendment to the long-term incentive plan involving the grant of Company shares to certain senior executives and key staff.
- Approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Policy.
- Appointment of the auditor for the Company and its consolidated group.
- Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors for the implementation of the resolutions adopted.