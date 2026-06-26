Faes Farma board approves departure of two ‘long-standing’ shareholders, Fernández de Valderrama and Basagoiti families

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

On Thursday, Faes Farma’s shareholders’ meeting approved the renewal of its board of directors following the changes in shareholding over the past year, which have resulted in the departure of two families with long-standing ties to the company: the Basagoiti and Fernández de Valderrama families.

Specifically, Carmen Basagoiti and Gonzalo Fernández de Valderrama have left the board; they have been replaced by Jacobo Llanza, representing the Alantra fund (which holds 9.5 per cent of the shares), and by Ángel Agudo, representing Asúa, the family office of the Álava-based businessman who is the main shareholder of Cvne, holding 7.05 per cent of the shares.

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting, validly held on second call, all the proposals of the Board of Directors set out under the various items on the Agenda were approved:

Approval of the annual accounts, the individual and consolidated management reports, as well as the non-financial information statement and sustainability information for the financial year 2025.

Re-election of three independent directors and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the appointment of two shareholder-appointed directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Chairman: Mr Mariano Ucar Angulo

Executive Director: Mr Eduardo Recoder de la Cuadra

Members:

Mr Iñigo Zavala Ortiz de la Torre

Ms Belén Amatriaín Corbi

Ms Mª Eugenia Zugaza Salazar

Ms Nuria Pascual Lapeña

Mr Enrique Linares Plaza

Ms Beatriz Faro Morales

Mr Jacobo Llanza Figueroa

Mr Angel Agudo Valenciano

Non-director Secretary: Mr Francisco Pérez-Crespo Payá.

Meanwhile, the Board’s Committees and the coordinating director remain unchanged.