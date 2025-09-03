Top Stories

Telefónica considers delisting from NYSE with aim of saving costs and simplifying business

TOPICS:
telefonica edificio

Posted By: The Corner 3rd September 2025

Bankinter | The company could delist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). According to the media, the measure will be announced in the new strategic plan scheduled for November and is in line with the objective of saving costs and simplifying the business. The reporting and regulatory compliance requirements of the NYSE are high, and Telefónica believes that the return does not offset the costs.

Analysis team’s view: We do not believe this measure will have a significant impact on the share price. The average daily volume of Telefónica ADRs on the NYSE is 583,790 shares (€2.7 million at the current price) compared to 6.8 million shares on the Madrid stock exchange (€31.2 million), making the Madrid stock exchange the main market for the stock, with NY being a secondary market with high associated costs. There is no record of the percentage of US shareholders in the group’s capital, but institutional investors include Vanguard (3.17%), BlackRock (3.65%), Morgan Stanley (0.30%) and Goldman Sachs (0.11%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.