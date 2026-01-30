Top Stories

Telefónica to be first company to offer 5G and IoT capabilities to industrial sector through collaboration with the Siemens Xcelerator initiative

Link Securities | The company becomes Siemens’ (SIE-DE) first partner to provide 5G and IoT technology to industry through its Siemens Xcelerator initiative, a technology solutions platform that offers the world’s most advanced ecosystem of products, solutions and services for the industrial sector, with a special focus on infrastructure and logistics transport, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com. Siemens Xcelerator is a technology platform that facilitates collaboration and drives open innovation among developers, partner companies and customers. It is structured around a catalogue that drives the digital transformation of the sector. It also has a marketplace that serves as a meeting point and one-stop shop for solving the challenges that affect companies on their path to digitalisation. From now on, Telefónica will be the first company to offer advanced connectivity capabilities to all companies that access this technological ecosystem, which already has nearly 300 partners worldwide.

