TSK makes stock market debut with 4.55% gain

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

TSK made its debut on the Spanish stock market this Wednesday, setting an opening price of €5.28, which represents a 4.55% increase over the €5.05 at which it was initially listed.

The company, the star of the first stock market debut of 2026, carried out a €150 million capital increase among institutional investors, for which it received four times more demand than the shares offered.

During the bell-ringing ceremony, its chairman, Sabino García Vallina, said that “the group is a global company that is now listed on the market, but it will continue to be an Asturian and family-owned business.”

Juan Flames, CEO of BME, who welcomed the new listed company, noted how the company “has courageously weathered geopolitical instability.”

TSK plans to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to strengthen its equity position, improving its financial flexibility to accelerate its strategic plan for organic growth. Specifically, the company plans to support industrial expansion and growth in key markets where it already has an established presence, including Europe, North America, and the Middle East, as well as in key technologies such as stable power generation, industrial decarbonization, electrical infrastructure, and critical mineral processing facilities.