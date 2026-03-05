Top Stories

Turkish lira depreciates 27% in 2025, leading BBVA to write down value of Garanti by €130 million more, bringing cumulative total to €354 million

Garanti BBVA

Posted By: The Corner 5th March 2026

Link Securities | Expansión reports today that BBVA has been forced to write down the value of Garanti, its subsidiary bank in Turkey, in its annual accounts due to the negative performance of the currency, which depreciated by 27% last year. It has done so by €130 million, bringing the cumulative impairment in recent years to €354 million. Added to this is the money BBVA is losing in the country because regulations require it to apply a special accounting method known as hyperinflationary accounting.

Garanti BBVA has shown ‘solid performance’ in lira, with high profitability (ROAE 29.1% in 2025) and deposit growth, which contrasts with the adverse accounting impact on the Spanish parent company’s accounts.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.