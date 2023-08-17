Top Stories

Urbas to receive initial €29.3m from sale of two blocks in Bilbao (€98m) after contract made public

TOPICS:
urbas cartel obra

Posted By: The Corner 17th August 2023

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The company is to receive in several instalments the nearly €98 million contract it announced last week with the British investment firm M&G Real Estate to sell it two blocks of new rental housing in Bilbao, under a “turnkey development” scheme. According to the company’s statement to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) on Wednesday, the initial payment, which will amount to 30% ( €29.3 million), will be paid by M&G when the sale and purchase agreement is made public.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.