Top Stories

Sacyr, Acciona and CAF, compete for construction and operation of Bogotá’s new Metro Line 2, with investment budget of €6.5 billion

TOPICS:
bogota metro

Posted By: The Corner 18th August 2023

Link Securities | The construction companies Sacyr (SCYR) and Acciona (ANA), together with the train manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), are competing against the large network of Chinese state-owned corporations to build and operate the new Line 2 of the Bogotá Metro in Colombia, the largest project in Latin America, with an estimated investment budget of €6.5 billion, according to Expansión.

The city council of the Colombian capital has selected the Spanish consortium, which is up against three other pre-qualified alliances, dominated by Chinese construction companies (CRRC, China Harbour Engineering and China Railway Construction).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.