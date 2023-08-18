Sacyr, Acciona and CAF, compete for construction and operation of Bogotá’s new Metro Line 2, with investment budget of €6.5 billion

Link Securities | The construction companies Sacyr (SCYR) and Acciona (ANA), together with the train manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF), are competing against the large network of Chinese state-owned corporations to build and operate the new Line 2 of the Bogotá Metro in Colombia, the largest project in Latin America, with an estimated investment budget of €6.5 billion, according to Expansión.

The city council of the Colombian capital has selected the Spanish consortium, which is up against three other pre-qualified alliances, dominated by Chinese construction companies (CRRC, China Harbour Engineering and China Railway Construction).