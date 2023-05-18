Top Stories

Zoom, the return of a company that is not the same as it was in 2019

18th May 2023

Renta 4: The price reacts from levels of $60, historical lows of the stock during 2019, before emerging on the upside with the lockdowns of the pandemic. Although the stock is at the same levels as then, the company’s figures have nothing to do with those of that time, for example it has more than $5 billion, 25% of its capitalisation, in cash, without debt. In the short term it has generated a buy signal, presenting a good profitability/risk equation by placing a stop loss below the exposed support zone. The main resistances are between $124 and $127.

Recommendation: Buy medium term.

