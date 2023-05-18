Repsol to develop 1.7 GW of renewables in Italy with an estimated investment of €500 million

Renta 4 | Repsol to develop 1.7 GW of renewable energy projects in Italy. The project will have 943 MW of generation using wind technology and 825 MW of solar. The total cost is estimated at €500 million.

Assessment: Positive impact. Repsol will develop 1.7 Gw of renewable energy in Italy with an estimated investment of €500 million. The portfolio is expected to be operational in 2025. Repsol is thus making progress towards meeting its electricity generation targets set out in its 2021-2025 strategic plan.