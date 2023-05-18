Top Stories

Repsol to develop 1.7 GW of renewables in Italy with an estimated investment of €500 million

TOPICS:
repsolrenovables

Posted By: The Corner 18th May 2023

Renta 4 | Repsol to develop 1.7 GW of renewable energy projects in Italy. The project will have 943 MW of generation using wind technology and 825 MW of solar. The total cost is estimated at €500 million.

Assessment: Positive impact. Repsol will develop 1.7 Gw of renewable energy in Italy with an estimated investment of €500 million. The portfolio is expected to be operational in 2025. Repsol is thus making progress towards meeting its electricity generation targets set out in its 2021-2025 strategic plan.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.