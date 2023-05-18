Talgo signs second contract with Deutsche Bahn to supply 56 trains for around €1.3 billion

BSabadell : According to press reports, Deutsche Bahn has awarded Talgo (TLGO) a contract for the supply of 56 additional trains, which it is understood are of the Talgo 230 model and which would form part of the contract it is currently executing (23 trains worth €550 million). At the prices of the first order the contract could exceed €1.3 billion (~40% of Talgo’s current portfolio).

Assessment:

If the news is confirmed, although the company has yet to comment on it, this would be the expansion contract that has been awaited and which would be very positive for the company both in terms of its size and the fact that it confirms that Talgo’s product has a place from a commercial point of view in one of the most demanding markets in Europe.