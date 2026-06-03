Alphabet preparing massive capital raise of $80 billion

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The company has announced that it will raise $80 billion, which it will use to fund its ambitious spending plans in artificial intelligence, ranging from the development of advanced models to the construction of the necessary infrastructure.

The $80 billion, representing 1.7% of the company’s total market capitalisation, will be broken down as follows: $15 billion in a share issue; $15 billion in a 3-year (mandatory) convertible into company shares; $10 billion in a private placement agreement with Berkshire Hathaway and the remaining $40 billion will be raised through an “at-the-market offering” (ATM offering), a mechanism whereby a listed company sells new shares gradually on the open market at the prevailing market price, which will run throughout Q3 2026.

Experts at Divacons believe that with this move, Google is “stealing the limelight” from SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic, which together need to raise around $150 billion to keep going for roughly another year. “Clipping the wings of potential future competitors makes sense.”