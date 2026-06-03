41 stocks with “Buy” recommendation and five with “Sell” in June Consensus

Analysed by Patrivalor

The stock market valuation of the Spanish companies analysed stood at €1,172,016.71 million at the end of May 2026, representing an increase of 5.48% compared to the end of 2025.

The weighted average target price is €11.11, down by 8.8% compared to the previous year, whilst the weighted average market price is €10.78 (down by 10.7% compared to the previous year). Therefore, the weighted average discount between the market price and the target price is -3%.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio is 18.54 times earnings (down by 0.11% compared to the end of the financial year); the inverse of this ratio gives a yield on earnings of 5.4% (representing an increase of 0.1% compared to last year).

The average recommendation is 1.98 points, a ‘buy’, the same as at the end of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a ‘clear buy’ and between 3.5 and 5 a ‘clear sell’).

Stocks rated ‘buy’

There are now 41 stocks between 1 and 2 points; at the close of 2025 there were 44:

Inditex, Aena, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Tubos Reunidos, Ferrovial, Acciona, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Acciona Energia, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja and Indexa Capital.

Stocks for sale

There are now five stocks between 3.5 and 5 points; at the close of 2025 there were seven:

Viscofan, Melia, Faes, Gestamp Automoción and Talgo.