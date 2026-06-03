Top Stories

41 stocks with “Buy” recommendation and five with “Sell” in June Consensus

TOPICS:
bolsa madrid reloj paneles

Posted By: The Corner 3rd June 2026

Analysed by Patrivalor

The stock market valuation of the Spanish companies analysed stood at €1,172,016.71 million at the end of May 2026, representing an increase of 5.48% compared to the end of 2025.

The weighted average target price is €11.11, down by 8.8% compared to the previous year, whilst the weighted average market price is €10.78 (down by 10.7% compared to the previous year). Therefore, the weighted average discount between the market price and the target price is -3%.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio is 18.54 times earnings (down by 0.11% compared to the end of the financial year); the inverse of this ratio gives a yield on earnings of 5.4% (representing an increase of 0.1% compared to last year).

The average recommendation is 1.98 points, a ‘buy’, the same as at the end of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a ‘clear buy’ and between 3.5 and 5 a ‘clear sell’).

Stocks rated ‘buy’

There are now 41 stocks between 1 and 2 points; at the close of 2025 there were 44:

Inditex, Aena, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Tubos Reunidos, Ferrovial, Acciona, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Naturgy, Acciona Energia, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja and Indexa Capital.

Stocks for sale

There are now five stocks between 3.5 and 5 points; at the close of 2025 there were seven:

Viscofan, Melia, Faes, Gestamp Automoción and Talgo.

Stocks P. Target EPSRecommendation
image

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.