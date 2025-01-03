Ibex Medium Cap starts 2025 strong: the case of Edreams

Renta 4 : The Spanish selective medium cap index closed December very close to the annual highs recorded at 15300 points in May, when it forcefully broke the downward trend from the highs of 2015. The index is on the verge of starting the year giving bullish continuity to the previous trend, with no resistance above 15200 points up to the highs of 2015 at 17200 points, 12.6% higher.

An example of the IBEX MEDIUM CAP that presents a good structure for the medium term would be EDREAMS (EDR), which in December violently broke the range formed by the previous twelve months, opening the way to €10.20 (highs of 2022) and especially to its historical highs after its IPO in 2014, at €11.70.

Recommendation: Buy Edreams Medium Term.