Top Stories

Ibex Medium Cap starts 2025 strong: the case of Edreams

TOPICS:
edreams avion

Posted By: The Corner 3rd January 2025

Renta 4 : The Spanish selective medium cap index closed December very close to the annual highs recorded at 15300 points in May, when it forcefully broke the downward trend from the highs of 2015. The index is on the verge of starting the year giving bullish continuity to the previous trend, with no resistance above 15200 points up to the highs of 2015 at 17200 points, 12.6% higher.

17358954400181058386232036290126

An example of the IBEX MEDIUM CAP that presents a good structure for the medium term would be EDREAMS (EDR), which in December violently broke the range formed by the previous twelve months, opening the way to €10.20 (highs of 2022) and especially to its historical highs after its IPO in 2014, at €11.70.

17358957256757887379485864680685

Recommendation: Buy Edreams Medium Term.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.