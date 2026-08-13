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ArcelorMittal remains Morgan Stanley’s preferred way to invest in European reindustrialisation

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Posted By: The Corner 13th August 2026

Morgan Stanley analysis

Alain Gabriel (Morgan Stanley analyst) reiterates that ArcelorMittal remains his preferred way to invest in European reindustrialisation, highlighting its base of approximately 30 million tonnes of shipments in Europe and its spare capacity, which provide it with scale and flexibility.

He notes that fiscal support and an increasingly assertive industrial policy under the “Made in Europe” concept – including local content requirements in public procurement, greater supply chain security, stricter rules of origin, a gradual expansion of the CBAM to downstream steel-intensive products, and a more restrictive safeguard regime – could accelerate industrial reshoring.

In this scenario, European steelmakers would benefit both from a recovery in domestic demand and from import substitution.

arcelor mittal ms

Recommendation: Overweight, Target Price: €70 per share

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.