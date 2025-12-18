Blackrock sells 7.1% of Naturgy stake, becoming fourth largest shareholder

Alphavalue / Divacons | Blackrock adjusted its stake in Naturgy to 12.6% after selling 7.1% held through Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), according to the latest update of the National Securities Market and (CNMV) records published yesterday. This makes the investment fund the fourth largest shareholder, behind Criteria (23.96%), CVC (18.58%) and the Australian fund IFM (15.16%).

Meanwhile, CriteriaCaixa strengthened its position as Naturgy’s main shareholder by increasing its stake to 26% after acquiring an additional 2% of the capital for approximately €500 million.