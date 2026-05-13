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Fitch Raises Ratings for BBVA, Caixabank, Santander, and Sabadell

TOPICS:
bancos espana

Posted By: The Corner 13th May 2026

Report by Renta 4

Recommendation: BBVA, Hold, Target Price €20.80/share; Caixabank, Overweight, Target Price €11.86/share; Santander, Overweight, Target Price €12.08/share; Sabadell, Overweight, Target Price €3.85/share

Fitch has upgraded the long-term issuer and long-term deposit ratings of BBVA (BBVA) and Caixabank (CABK) by one notch in both cases to A (from A-) and to A+ (from A), respectively.

In the case of Santander (SAN), it has raised the long-term rating to A+ (from A) and that of Sabadell (SAB) to A- (from BBB+).

As for the outlooks, they remain Stable for BBVA, Santander, and Sabadell, and Positive for Caixabank.

In the case of Unicaja (UNI), the agency has assigned ratings to long-term and short-term deposits, A- and F2 respectively, while keeping the rest of the ratings unchanged.

Similarly, Fitch has assigned Abanca and Ibercaja, a rating of A- for long-term deposits and F2 for short-term deposits, keeping the rest of the ratings unchanged, with the long-term rating at BBB+ (after raising it by one notch in January) with a stable outlook.

Assessment: Positive news, but no impact on the share price. These upgrades follow theupdate to the rating methodology for banks used by Fitch.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.