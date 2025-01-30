Merlin Properties, one of DeepSeek’s victims in Spain owing to exposure to AI data centre deployment

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The real estate developer’s shares fell 4.68% yesterday due to its exposure to the development of data centres for AI. Today it closed the market with a value of €5,851 million. Banco Santander, the REIT’s main shareholder with 22%, lost €63 million.

Merlin Properties increased capital by €920 million in July last year to undertake its investments in platforms that host data centres, a line of business that it expected to account for 60% of its future revenues. The arrival of DeepSeek, however, indicates that it may not need as much technology infrastructure to train new models: for its R1 model it invested less than $6 million.