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Intesa Sanpaolo launches takeover bid for 100% of Monte dei Paschi’s share capital with 12.5% premium

TOPICS:
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Posted By: The Corner 9th June 2026

Reported by Bankinter

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) is offering a share swap of 1.6 ISP shares for every MPS share with a cash payment of €1 per share, subject to the acquisition of 66.67% of the share capital of MPS.

The offer values MPS at €10.09 per share, implying a premium of 12.5% over Friday’s closing price and 17.4% over the average share price over the last three months. This is not a high premium, but it should be noted that MPS has gained over 21% in the last three months (compared to 6.7% for ISP).

Bankinter research team’s view: This is a pre-emptive move to consolidate leadership in Italy ahead of a possible merger between MPS and BPM. The initial impact will be positive for MPS, whose shareholders would receive a control premium, and negative for ISP (negative impact on capital).

We believe the initial hit on ISP will be temporary because: (1) The deal makes strategic and financial sense. ISP estimates it will achieve synergies of ~€2.9 billion/year, with a return on equity (RoE) >20%. In this scenario, ISP could improve EPS by +8% from the third year onwards, and (2) ISP is a more efficient and profitable entity than MPS, so the integration of the two carries a low execution risk with a comfortable capital ratio (>14% estimated in 2029).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.