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Spanish stock market trading at P/E ratio of 19.2x, 3.9% higher than at end of 2025

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Posted By: The Corner 2nd July 2026

The average recommendation stands at 2.03 points (buy), with 41 stocks rated ‘Buy’ and seven rated ‘Sell’.

Analysed by Patrivalor

The market capitalisation of the Spanish companies analysed stood at €1,229,112.45 million at the end of June 2026, representing a rise of 10.6% compared with the end of 2025.

The weighted average target price is €11.74, down 3.7% on the previous year, whilst the weighted average market price is €11.36 (down 5.9% on the previous year). Therefore, the weighted average discount between the market price and the target price is -3.2%.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is 19.29 times earnings (up 3.9% compared with the end of the financial year); the inverse of this ratio gives a return on earnings of 5.2% (a fall of 3.9% compared with last year).

The average recommendation is 2.03 points, ‘buy’, similar to the end of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a ‘clear buy’ and between 3.5 and 5 a ‘clear sell’).

Stocks rated ‘buy’

There are now 41 stocks rated between 1 and 2 points; at the close of 2025 there were 44:

Inditex, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Repsol, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Indra, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Tubos Reunidos, Ferrovial, ACS, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Endesa, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja and Indexa Capital.

Stocks on sale

There are currently7 stocks between 3.5 and 5 points; at the close of 2025 there were 7:

Grifols, Viscofan, Melia, Faes, Gestamp Automoción, Talgo and Acciona.

StocksTarget Price (TP)P/EEPSRecommendation
ACCIONA212,4519,4410,933,50
ACCIONA ENERGIA23,0320,201,143,33
ACERINOX12,2011,841,031,00
ACS134,3041,973,201,00
AEDAS HOMES24,007,143,361,00
AENA27,2517,471,562,50
ALMIRALL14,5039,190,372,00
AMADEUS60,1019,143,141,00
ARCELORMITTAL54,7010,755,091,00
ATRESMEDIA5,619,670,582,00
BANCO DE SABADELL3,7510,710,353,00
BANCO SANTANDER12,4511,751,061,00
BANKINTER13,9614,690,953,00
BBVA24,3514,161,721,00
CAF55,4013,953,973,00
CAIXABANK12,8513,970,921,00
CELLNEX TELECOM41,80 -0,441,00
CIE AUTOMOTIVE38,1011,943,191,00
CIRSA24,3042,260,582,00
COLONIAL SFL7,7720,450,381,67
DIA52,1036,181,442,00
EBRO FOODS20,0015,151,323,00
ENAGAS18,9021,000,901,00
ENCE3,70 -0,141,00
ENDESA39,8019,902,001,00
FAES3,703,191,165,00
FCC15,0024,590,611,00
FERROVIAL61,0070,930,861,50
FLUIDRA27,7725,711,081,50
GESTAMP AUTOMOCION3,3012,220,275,00
GRIFOLS15,3019,870,773,50
IAG5,308,550,621,00
IBERDROLA21,8022,470,971,00
INDEXA CAPITAL18,20 0,052,00
INDITEX57,0026,272,171,50
INDRA61,8332,041,931,67
LOGISTA32,1015,002,141,00
MAPFRE SA4,2118,300,231,00
MELIA HOTELS9,8713,900,714,00
MERLIN PROPERTIES19,6036,980,531,00
NATURGY27,5212,802,152,50
NEINOR HOMES20,8611,721,781,50
OHLA0,60 -0,042,00
PHARMA MAR100,0024,394,101,00
PRISA (Promotora Informa)0,40 -0,013,00
PROSEGUR4,0033,330,123,00
PROSEGUR CASH (CASH)0,8813,600,073,00
PUIG BRANDS23,0022,551,022,00
RED ELECTRICA (REDEIA)16,5017,740,931,00
REPSOL26,009,852,641,00
ROVI63,0023,602,673,00
SACYR 4,2523,610,181,00
SOLARIA20,0019,231,043,00
TALGO3,5087,500,043,67
TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS37,9523,571,611,50
TELEFONICA4,0022,220,183,00
TUBACEX4,1029,290,142,00
TUBOS REUNIDOS 0,742,850,262,00
UNICAJA2,8811,970,242,00
VIDRALA107,519,9510,812,00
VISCOFAN45,7013,173,475,00

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.