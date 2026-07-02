Spanish stock market trading at P/E ratio of 19.2x, 3.9% higher than at end of 2025

The average recommendation stands at 2.03 points (buy), with 41 stocks rated ‘Buy’ and seven rated ‘Sell’.

Analysed by Patrivalor

The market capitalisation of the Spanish companies analysed stood at €1,229,112.45 million at the end of June 2026, representing a rise of 10.6% compared with the end of 2025.

The weighted average target price is €11.74, down 3.7% on the previous year, whilst the weighted average market price is €11.36 (down 5.9% on the previous year). Therefore, the weighted average discount between the market price and the target price is -3.2%.

The weighted average price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) is 19.29 times earnings (up 3.9% compared with the end of the financial year); the inverse of this ratio gives a return on earnings of 5.2% (a fall of 3.9% compared with last year).

The average recommendation is 2.03 points, ‘buy’, similar to the end of 2025 (a score between 1 and 2 points is considered a ‘clear buy’ and between 3.5 and 5 a ‘clear sell’).

Stocks rated ‘buy’

There are now 41 stocks rated between 1 and 2 points; at the close of 2025 there were 44:

Inditex, Amadeus, IAG, Cellnex, Logista, Almirall, Puig Brands, Cirsa, Neinor, Pharmamar, DIA, Atresmedia, Aedas, Arcelor, Repsol, Acerinox, Cie Automotive, Vidrala, Indra, Técnicas Reunidas, Ence, Tubacex, Tubos Reunidos, Ferrovial, ACS, Merlin Properties, FCC, Inmobiliaria Colonial, Sacyr, OHLA, Iberdrola, Endesa, REDEIA, Enagas, Fluidra, Santander, BBVA, Caixabank, Mapfre, Unicaja and Indexa Capital.

Stocks on sale

There are currently7 stocks between 3.5 and 5 points; at the close of 2025 there were 7:

Grifols, Viscofan, Melia, Faes, Gestamp Automoción, Talgo and Acciona.