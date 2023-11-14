Airbus close to signing 350-aircraft order with Turkish Airlines

Banc Sabadell| According to Bloomberg, Airbus (AIR) is close to closing an order with Turkish Airlines for about 350 aircraft (4% of the current backlog) of which 250 would correspond to the A321 model, and the remaining 100 to the A350 model (“widebody” model).

Assessment: Positive news, if confirmed, as this is a significant order that demonstrates the current strong demand for aircraft. We particularly highlight the order for close to 100 A350 aircraft, which represents 20% of the current backlog for this model and which we recall is the aircraft segment that has shown the most delays in the recovery after the pandemic.