Top Stories

Airbus close to signing 350-aircraft order with Turkish Airlines

airbus A320

Posted By: The Corner 14th November 2023

Banc Sabadell| According to Bloomberg, Airbus (AIR) is close to closing an order with Turkish Airlines for about 350 aircraft (4% of the current backlog) of which 250 would correspond to the A321 model, and the remaining 100 to the A350 model (“widebody” model).

Assessment: Positive news, if confirmed, as this is a significant order that demonstrates the current strong demand for aircraft. We particularly highlight the order for close to 100 A350 aircraft, which represents 20% of the current backlog for this model and which we recall is the aircraft segment that has shown the most delays in the recovery after the pandemic.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.