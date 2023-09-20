CAF pre-qualifies for €3.5 billion tender in Denmark

Link Securities| Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has been shortlisted alongside Alstom, Siemens and Stadler to win a €3.5 billion tender in Denmark for the delivery of 226 automatic trains for the Copenhagen suburban railway network.

DSB, the Danish railway operator, said in a statement that the competitive process will now go ahead, with the aim that the contract will be awarded in H1 2025 and the new trains will be operational around 2030. While Spain’s CAF and France’s Alstom have bid alone, Germany’s Siemens and Sweden’s Stadler have joined forces to compete for the multi-million euro manufacturing and maintenance contract.

In addition to the delivery of the 226 units, the contract includes technical maintenance for thirty years and the potential supply of up to 100 additional fully automated trains for the S-Bane network in the Danish capital.