CAF subsidiary Solaris to develop 220 hydrogen buses for €150 M for Bologna, Venice and Cologne

Renta 4| CAF has been awarded three contracts, two in Italy and one in Germany, for more than €150 million.

Bologna has awarded Solaris the supply of 127 12-meter hydrogen buses. The contract provides for an extension for an additional 140 vehicles (34 units will be delivered in 2024 and the rest between 2025 and 2026).

Venice has awarded Solaris the supply of 90 hydrogen buses (75 units of 12 meters and 15 of 18 meters) to be delivered between late 2025 and early 2026.

The German city of Cologne has awarded Solaris the supply of 18 18-meter hydrogen buses.

Assessment: Positive news, as it represents 17% of Solaris’ portfolio at the end of 1H23, as well as being a hydrogen bus contract with higher added value. However, despite the importance of the contract size in Solaris’ total, the weight in the group’s total portfolio is only 1.1%, which reduces the impact on the expected share price.