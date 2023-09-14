Top Stories

Aena traffic grows 1.4% in August compared to pre-pandemic levels

TOPICS:
Aena nuevita

Posted By: The Corner 14th September 2023

Intermoney | Aena (Hold, Target Price €150/share) released traffic figures for August 2023 on Tuesday, which showed a +1.4% increase over pre-pandemic (2019) levels. Recent trends continued last month, with both Barajas and El Prat still below 2019, specifically -4% and -8%, respectively. These declines were more than offset by significant growth at tourist airports, such as Malaga (+10%) or Lanzarote (+10%). Other relevant increases were in Valencia (+17%) and Bilbao (+20%). So far this year, growth is also +1%, again with decreases in Barajas (-3%) and El Prat (-7%), while the rest of the major airports increased their traffic by an average of 3-7%.

Assessment: August data have not shown any major surprises, in what is traditionally one of the most important months of the year. However, our traffic forecasts for this year as a whole, which indicate +3% compared to 2019, appear to be somewhat optimistic. Our earnings estimates imply in 23e a near-repeat of EBITDA compared to pre-pandemic levels (€2,753m), with the contrast persisting between Aeronautics (78% pre-pandemic), still affected by the relative decline in tariffs and cost increases, and Commercial (+115%), which has been pushed up by inflation and higher spending. International (+225%) currently consolidates airports in Brazil, which was not the case in 2019. Looking ahead to 2024-25e, we expect EBITDA growth of +5-6% year-on-year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.