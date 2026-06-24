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Telefónica issues bonds in Australia worth A$700 million

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Posted By: The Corner 24th June 2026

Divacons reports

The Spanish telecoms company officially notified the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of a bond issue on the Australian capital market worth A$700 million. The issue, carried out through its subsidiary Telefónica Emisiones, is divided into two main tranches placed at par. The first tranche amounts to AU$300 million with an annual coupon of 5.962% and a maturity date set for 30 June 2032. The second tranche, also worth A$300 million, carries an annual coupon of 6.552 per cent and matures on 30 June 2036. For both tranches, the stipulated interest will be payable half-yearly.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.