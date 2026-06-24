Telefónica issues bonds in Australia worth A$700 million

Divacons reports

The Spanish telecoms company officially notified the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of a bond issue on the Australian capital market worth A$700 million. The issue, carried out through its subsidiary Telefónica Emisiones, is divided into two main tranches placed at par. The first tranche amounts to AU$300 million with an annual coupon of 5.962% and a maturity date set for 30 June 2032. The second tranche, also worth A$300 million, carries an annual coupon of 6.552 per cent and matures on 30 June 2036. For both tranches, the stipulated interest will be payable half-yearly.