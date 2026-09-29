Banco Sabadell has already repurchased more than 6% of its share capital this year

Banco Sabadell informed the CNMV that the amount paid for the shares repurchased up to September 25, 2026 under the Buyback Program amounts to EUR 220,875,483.01, representing approximately 66.73% of the maximum monetary amount of the Buyback Program, leaving approximately 33.27% of said amount pending execution. The total number of shares purchased under the current Buyback Program stands at 61,688,792 shares (representing 1.29% of the current share capital). With these purchases, SAB has repurchased approximately 6.31% of its share capital at the start of the current financial year in 2026.