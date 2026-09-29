Top Stories

Banco Sabadell has already repurchased more than 6% of its share capital this year

TOPICS:
Sabadellok

Posted By: The Corner 29th September 2026

Banco Sabadell informed the CNMV that the amount paid for the shares repurchased up to September 25, 2026 under the Buyback Program amounts to EUR 220,875,483.01, representing approximately 66.73% of the maximum monetary amount of the Buyback Program, leaving approximately 33.27% of said amount pending execution. The total number of shares purchased under the current Buyback Program stands at 61,688,792 shares (representing 1.29% of the current share capital). With these purchases, SAB has repurchased approximately 6.31% of its share capital at the start of the current financial year in 2026.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.