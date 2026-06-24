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Spain’s trade deficit worsens

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Posted By: The Corner 24th June 2026

According to the Monthly Foreign Trade Report published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise, Spain’s trade deficit widened to €5.172 billion in April, compared to €3.900 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, as imports continued to outpace exports.

In April, imports increased by 8.7% year-on-year to €39.600 billion, driven by an increase in purchases of energy products (32.2%), mainly originating from Kazakhstan, Nigeria, the US, and Libya. The surge in imports from Nigeria was particularly notable (167.9%), while those from the US fell by 1.3%. Likewise, higher imports were recorded for automotive products (10.1%), non-chemical semi-manufactured goods (7.3%), capital goods (4.3%), and raw materials (2.7%), although this growth was partially offset by a 4% decline in purchases of durable consumer goods.

Meanwhile, exports grew by 5.8% year-on-year in April to €34.400 billion, boosted by increased foreign sales of energy products (26.3%), raw materials (24.8%), chemical products (11.6%), and capital goods (10.4%). Export growth was particularly robust toward Germany (16.3%), Belgium (11.0%), France (9.9%), Portugal (6.4%), and the United Kingdom (2.9%).

Consequently, the coverage rate—the ratio of exports to imports—stood at around 86.9%, down from the 87.2% recorded a year earlier.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Spain’s non-energy trade deficit in April was €1.3185 billion, compared to €1.0555 billion in April 2025; thus, the non-energy deficit widened by approximately €263 million year-on-year. Therefore, although the energy deficit still accounts for nearly 75% of the total trade deficit (€3.854 billion against €5.172 billion), the non-energy balance also deteriorated compared to the previous year.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.