Nvidia announces strategic agreements to secure funding of over $500,000 M for AI development

Reported by Norbolsa

Nvidia has announced a partnership with six major financial institutions to create new financing platforms aimed at mobilising more than $500,000 million in private capital for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The company could provide up to $125,000 million, equivalent to 25 per cent of the potential volume of the transactions.

The agreement includes Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield Corporation, Goldman Sachs and KKR.

The aim is to expand access to computing capacity and facilitate the construction of data centres for AI developers, businesses, governments and cloud providers. The initiative reflects the growing need for funding to sustain the strong growth of AI infrastructure.

The major tech firms are sticking to their investment plans, and their combined spending on AI is estimated to exceed $730,000 million this year. For Nvidia, the agreement also means expanding its customers’ access to long-term financing and bolstering demand for its computing solutions.