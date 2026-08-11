Florentino Pérez increases stake as ACS’s largest shareholder to all-time high of 15.01%

Consejeros Editorial Team

The chairman of ACS, Florentino Pérez, has strengthened his position as the construction firm’s largest shareholder after increasing his stake for the third time this year to an all-time high of 15.015 per cent.

According to the latest records from the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the executive has increased his stake in ACS from the previous 14.896 per cent to the current 15.015 per cent through his company, Rosán Inversiones.

As a result, the construction firm’s chairman now controls a block of 41.61 million shares in the company which, at current market prices, is worth approximately €4.540 million.

Florentino Pérez has thus consolidated his position as ACS’s largest shareholder, ahead of Criteria Caixa (10.648 per cent) and BlackRock (5.057 per cent). This is the third time the ACS chairman has increased his stake in the company so far this year, having raised it to 14.752 per cent in June, then to 14.896 per cent earlier this month, and now to 15.015 per cent.

Shares in the construction firm fell by 0.83% at 10.30 am on Tuesday, and have risen by 28.7% in 2026 and 74.9% over the past year. ACS posted a net attributable profit of €510 million in the first six months of 2026, representing a 13.3 per cent increase compared with the same period last year, according to its latest half-yearly results.