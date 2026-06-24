Fluidra Board approves cash dividend of €0.65 gross per share

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Fluidra’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has approved the distribution of a cash dividend charged to the profit for the financial year, amounting to €0.65 gross per share of the company entitled to receive it, to be paid in two instalments.

Thus, as the company has notified the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the first payment will be made on 14 July 2026, with a gross amount of €0.32 per share to be distributed. The second payment will be made on 10 December, with a gross amount of €0.33 per share.

In this regard, Fluidra has notified the relevant dates relating to the first payment of the agreed dividend, which will be paid on 14 July 2026 by the paying agent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), through the institutions participating in the “Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A.U.” (Iberclear), with the withholding tax required by applicable regulations being applied to the aforementioned gross amount of 0.32 euros per share.

Consequently, the last trading date for Fluidra shares carrying the right to participate in the dividend distribution will be 9 July 2026. In this regard, it should be noted that one day later (10 July), the company’s shares will be traded without the right to receive the dividend (ex-date). Furthermore, on 13 July, the registered shareholders entitled to receive the dividend will be determined (record date).