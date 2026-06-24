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Five oil tankers now leaving Strait of Hormuz daily

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Posted By: The Corner 24th June 2026

Reported by the Editorial Team

Martijn Rats (analyst at Morgan Stanley) notes that the seven-day moving average of the number of oil tankers leaving the Strait of Hormuz has risen to 5.6 per day, with the majority of outgoing vessels now being crude oil tankers.

He highlights that observed outflows of crude oil and petroleum products reached 8 mbbl on 19 June and 6 mbbl on 20 June, representing a significant increase compared with the 1.5–2 mb/d recorded between March and May.

JD Vance stated that Iran would allow nuclear inspectors to return to the country following what he described as a “very, very good” first day of negotiations (CBS). Meanwhile, Israel is reportedly considering announcing “symbolic” withdrawals from occupied territory in southern Lebanon as part of the upcoming talks (CNN). The Qatari authorities attributed Sunday’s explosion at the Ras Laffan industrial complex to a technical accident during operations to restart the facility (WSJ).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.