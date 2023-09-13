Top Stories

ZEW index in Germany better than expected in September, but still negative: -11.4 vs. estimated -15 and previous -12.3

13th September 2023


CdM| German ZEW index data for September shows us slightly better than expected investor and analyst sentiment (-11.4 vs. -15 expected and -12.3 previous), but the ZEW indicator is still in negative territory and current conditions are deteriorating all the time, which also goes hand in hand with expectations themselves.

ZEW economists are now even more pessimistic about current economic conditions in Germany than they were in August. However, on the other hand, these expectations are likely to increase in the next six months due to the positive narrative of easing monetary conditions in the world’s major economies (eurozone, US, China), according to the German ZEW.

