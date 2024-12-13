CAF subsidiary Solaris wins two contracts to supply 91 electric buses in Sweden and Belgium for €80 million

Link Securities | Solaris, a division of CAF, has been awarded two contracts for 91 electric buses in Sweden and Belgium for a combined value of more than €80 million, thus continuing to expand its market in Europe, according to elEconomista.es.

Specifically, Solaris has signed a contract with Keolis Sverige, one of Sweden’s largest transport operators, for the supply of 46 electric buses. The order includes 19 Urbino 12 electric buses, and 27 more Urbino 15 LE vehicles. The first deliveries are scheduled for the end of 2025, destined for the roads of the Swedish region of Dalarna.

CAF has also won a tender for 45 24-metre electric buses for Liège (Belgium). The contract is for the supply of 45 Urbino 24 double-articulated electric buses, which will operate on the Belgian city’s transport network. This is the largest tender for double-articulated buses won by CAF to date.

In addition, the Gipuzkoan manufacturer has signed a contract with Euskotren for the manufacture of three extra-long trams for the Vitoria fleet. The new units will involve an investment of €20 million and will be delivered in 2H27.