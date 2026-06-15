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Air traffic in Spain grows 5% year-on-year in May, unaffected by Middle East crisis

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Posted By: The Corner 15th June 2026

The monthly figures have come as a surprise – and in this case, a pleasant one. Intermoney analysts had not expected year-on-year growth of 5% in May to 30.7 million passengers, even taking into account factors such as weekends. Their forecast for 2026 as a whole, 2.2%, now appears somewhat conservative.

Report by Intermoney

Aena announced its May passenger traffic figures last Friday whilst the market was open. Figures for Spain last month showed a cumulative increase of 3.7% for 2026, exceeding 124 million passengers. Growth in May specifically was 5% to 30.7 million. Last month’s year-on-year increases at Barajas and El Prat were 5% and 6% respectively, whilst the Mediterranean airports of Valencia and Alicante rose sharply by 12%, although Tenerife South fell by 4%. So far in 2026, both Barajas and El Prat have slightly exceeded the national average, with an increase of approximately 4%, whilst, once again, Tenerife South has seen a decline of 3%, slightly worse than Lanzarote’s 1%. Seville, perhaps reflecting the suspension of AVE rail services to Madrid, saw its traffic rise by 9% in both May and for 2026 as a whole. Growth in Brazil and the UK (Luton) was similar to the national figures.

Assessment: For once, the monthly figures have surprised us, and in this case for the better, as we did not expect year-on-year growth of 5% in May, even taking into account factors such as weekends. Our forecast for 2026 as a whole, 2.2%, now seems somewhat conservative. It does not appear that the crisis in the Middle East is affecting traffic in Spain. For the year as a whole, we expect Aena to post an EBITDA of almost €4,000 million (up 6%), including a 7% increase in the commercial business, which is likely to report figures slightly higher than those of Aeronáutica for the first time. Our net profit forecast is €2,269 million (up 6%)

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.