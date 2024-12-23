CAF to supply 22 trains to French operator SNCF Voyageurs for over €400 million

Link Securities | French operator SNCF Voyageurs has once again entrusted CAF (CAF) with the supply of 22 Intercités trains, known as Oxygène, which will serve the Bordeaux-Marseille line, in addition to the 28 trains contracted in 2019 for the Paris-Limoges-Toulouse and Paris-Clermont-Ferrand lines.

The initial contract for Oxygène trains provided for the option to extend the supply by up to 75 additional trains. The new agreement signed for 22 additional trains is worth more than €400 million. The purchase of new rolling stock from Intercités is financed by the state as the authority managing the TET (Trains d’Équilibre du Territoire) network, medium and long-distance trains that serve the main French cities not connected by high-speed trains.